Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €6.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €4.90 ($5.70) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($5.93) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.04 ($7.02).

CBK opened at €5.16 ($6.00) on Friday. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a 12-month high of €8.26 ($9.60). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

