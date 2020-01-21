Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €4.80 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €4.80 ($5.58) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CBK. Nord/LB set a €5.75 ($6.69) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Commerzbank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.04 ($7.02).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

ETR CBK opened at €5.16 ($6.00) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.53. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a 12-month high of €8.26 ($9.60). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.