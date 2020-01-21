Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €225.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €242.00 ($281.40) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €245.00 ($284.88) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €255.00 ($296.51) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Oddo Bhf set a €227.00 ($263.95) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €252.00 ($293.02) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €232.21 ($270.02).

Allianz stock opened at €221.70 ($257.79) on Friday. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($240.47). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €218.94 and its 200 day moving average is €213.34.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

