Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €124.70 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.70 ($145.00) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €114.34 ($132.95).

Shares of LEG opened at €109.40 ($127.21) on Friday. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($114.53). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €105.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €104.00.

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

