E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €10.70 by Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Credit Suisse Group set a €10.70 ($12.44) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.28) price target on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.75 ($9.01) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.94 ($11.56).

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €10.27 ($11.94) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.12. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Analyst Recommendations for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

