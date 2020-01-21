E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €10.70 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €10.70 ($12.44) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.28) price target on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.75 ($9.01) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.94 ($11.56).

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €10.27 ($11.94) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.12. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

