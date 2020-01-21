Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €24.10 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.10 ($28.02) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GYC has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Nord/LB set a €21.03 ($24.45) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €22.70 ($26.40) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand City Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €23.65 ($27.49).

Shares of Grand City Properties stock opened at €22.66 ($26.35) on Friday. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 52-week high of €20.14 ($23.42). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €21.35 and its 200-day moving average price is €20.74.

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

