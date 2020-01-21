Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €56.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €60.56 ($70.42).

Get Kion Group alerts:

FRA:KGX opened at €62.36 ($72.51) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €62.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of €53.82. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.