Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €12.42 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €12.42 ($14.44) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €13.40 ($15.58) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €13.37 ($15.54).

Shares of PBB stock opened at €14.31 ($16.64) on Friday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a one year low of €10.36 ($12.05) and a one year high of €15.46 ($17.98). The company’s 50-day moving average is €14.40 and its 200 day moving average is €12.18.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

