British Land (LON:BLND) Upgraded to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of British Land (LON:BLND) to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 661 ($8.70) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 606 ($7.97).

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BLND. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British Land to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 399 ($5.25) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 560 ($7.37) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 563.69 ($7.42).

British Land stock opened at GBX 581.40 ($7.65) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion and a PE ratio of -8.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 607.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 565.11. British Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 465.30 ($6.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.98 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.47%.

In other news, insider Tim Score purchased 4,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.05) per share, with a total value of £24,981.84 ($32,862.19). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,676.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

