RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.30 ($34.07) price target on RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.60 ($40.23) price target on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.80 ($28.84) price target on RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €34.50 ($40.12) price target on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.50 ($37.79) price target on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €29.60 ($34.42).

Get RWE alerts:

Shares of RWE stock opened at €31.29 ($36.38) on Friday. RWE has a 12 month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 12 month high of €23.28 ($27.07). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is €26.28.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.