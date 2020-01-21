Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) and Codorus Valley Bancorp (NYSE:CVLY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) and Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Axos Financial has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Axos Financial and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial 23.48% 16.66% 1.60% Codorus Valley Bancorp 18.79% 9.99% 1.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.6% of Axos Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Axos Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Axos Financial and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial $647.64 million 2.88 $155.13 million $2.75 11.07 Codorus Valley Bancorp $99.23 million 2.18 $18.65 million N/A N/A

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Codorus Valley Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Axos Financial and Codorus Valley Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axos Financial 0 0 4 0 3.00 Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Axos Financial presently has a consensus target price of $37.25, indicating a potential upside of 22.33%. Given Axos Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than Codorus Valley Bancorp.

Summary

Axos Financial beats Codorus Valley Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans. In addition, it provides personal and mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate settlement services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 26 full service financial centers located in South Central Pennsylvania primarily in York and Lancaster County; and Baltimore County, Baltimore City, and Harford County in Central Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

