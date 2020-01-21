KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) and HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Critical Contrast

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) and HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get KBC GRP NV/ADR alerts:

0.1% of KBC GRP NV/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of HANG SENG BK LT/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares KBC GRP NV/ADR and HANG SENG BK LT/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBC GRP NV/ADR 25.12% 12.76% 0.85% HANG SENG BK LT/S N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KBC GRP NV/ADR and HANG SENG BK LT/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBC GRP NV/ADR $11.77 billion 2.67 $3.04 billion $3.53 10.69 HANG SENG BK LT/S $11.87 billion 3.64 $3.09 billion $1.59 14.21

HANG SENG BK LT/S has higher revenue and earnings than KBC GRP NV/ADR. KBC GRP NV/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HANG SENG BK LT/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

KBC GRP NV/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. HANG SENG BK LT/S pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. KBC GRP NV/ADR pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HANG SENG BK LT/S pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

KBC GRP NV/ADR has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HANG SENG BK LT/S has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for KBC GRP NV/ADR and HANG SENG BK LT/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KBC GRP NV/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A HANG SENG BK LT/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

Summary

KBC GRP NV/ADR beats HANG SENG BK LT/S on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

KBC GRP NV/ADR Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services. The company also provides telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 585 bank branches and 374 insurance agencies in Belgium; 777 bank branches in Czech Republic, the Slovak Republic, Hungary, and Bulgaria; and 27 bank branches internationally. KBC Group NV serves customers through agents, brokers, multi-agents, and various electronic channels. The company was formerly known as KBC Bank and Insurance Holding Company NV and changed its name to KBC Group NV in March 2005. KBC Group NV was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

HANG SENG BK LT/S Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The company offers personal banking services, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit cards, and insurance and wealth management services, as well as consumer lending services. It also provides corporate lending, trade and receivable finance, payments and cash management, treasury and foreign exchange, general insurance, key-person insurance, investment, and corporate wealth management services, as well as general banking, interest rate, money market, structured, derivative products, etc. In addition, the company offers trustee, nominee, retirement benefit and life assurance, fund management, stock broking, and property management services, as well as index compilation and licensing; fund raising and sales; and asset management services. It operates approximately 280 service outlets in Hong Kong; branches in Macau and Singapore; and a representative office in Taipei. Hang Seng Bank Limited, through its subsidiary, Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited, operates a mainland China network with outlets in the Pearl River delta, the Yangtze River delta, the Bohai Rim region, and Midwest China. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Seng Bank Limited is a subsidiary of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for KBC GRP NV/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC GRP NV/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.