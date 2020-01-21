Head-To-Head Survey: eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) versus TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) and TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for eBay and TechTarget, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eBay 3 14 8 0 2.20 TechTarget 0 0 2 0 3.00

eBay presently has a consensus price target of $42.23, indicating a potential upside of 17.90%. TechTarget has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.96%. Given eBay’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe eBay is more favorable than TechTarget.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares eBay and TechTarget’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eBay $10.75 billion 2.71 $2.53 billion $1.77 20.24 TechTarget $121.33 million 5.93 $12.95 million $0.45 57.13

eBay has higher revenue and earnings than TechTarget. eBay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TechTarget, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.1% of eBay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of TechTarget shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of eBay shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of TechTarget shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares eBay and TechTarget’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eBay 18.33% 41.12% 9.12% TechTarget 11.73% 9.55% 6.64%

Volatility & Risk

eBay has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TechTarget has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

eBay beats TechTarget on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc. operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets. Its Classifieds platforms include a collection of brands, such as mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others, which offer online classifieds to enable people find whatever they are looking for in their local communities. The company's platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. eBay Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc. provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques. The company offers online services, including IT Deal Alert, core online, demand solutions, brand solutions, and custom content creation. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 140 Websites that focus on a specific IT sector, such as storage, security, networking, or business applications. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through a network of Websites. TechTarget, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

