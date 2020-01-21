MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) versus Spero Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SPRO) Financial Survey

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) and Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MusclePharm and Spero Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MusclePharm 0 0 0 0 N/A Spero Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Spero Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 207.46%. Given Spero Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spero Therapeutics is more favorable than MusclePharm.

Volatility and Risk

MusclePharm has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spero Therapeutics has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MusclePharm and Spero Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MusclePharm $102.15 million 0.04 -$10.97 million N/A N/A Spero Therapeutics $3.97 million 42.84 -$41.66 million ($2.60) -3.42

MusclePharm has higher revenue and earnings than Spero Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares MusclePharm and Spero Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MusclePharm N/A N/A N/A Spero Therapeutics -287.11% -43.10% -38.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.8% of MusclePharm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of Spero Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.7% of MusclePharm shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Spero Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MusclePharm beats Spero Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MusclePharm Company Profile

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of powders, capsules, tablets, and gels. The company's MusclePharm brand product portfolio include Combat protein powder and Combat crunch protein bars; essentials supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products; and non-genetically modified organism sports performance products with organic ingredients, plant-based proteins, and natural caffeine sources for use in the various stages of the workout. It also provides FitMiss sports nutrition products, which are designed and formulated primarily for women lifestyle to cover various needs, including weight management, lean muscle mass, body composition, and general health and wellness. MusclePharm Corporation sells its products to various fitness enthusiasts, such as professional, combat sport, weight training, bodybuilding, running, and various team and individual sports, as well as individuals who lead an active lifestyle. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Burbank, California.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration with Everest Medicines to develop, manufacture, and commercialize SPR206 in Greater China, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries, as well as has option to rights to SPR741 in the territory. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

