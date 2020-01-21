Comparing GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GTY Technology and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology N/A -22.48% -14.13% Five9 -0.54% 7.91% 2.97%

This table compares GTY Technology and Five9’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology N/A N/A $1.80 million N/A N/A Five9 $257.66 million 17.44 -$220,000.00 $0.15 490.53

GTY Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Five9.

Volatility & Risk

GTY Technology has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five9 has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GTY Technology and Five9, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTY Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50 Five9 1 4 12 0 2.65

GTY Technology presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.44%. Five9 has a consensus price target of $67.51, suggesting a potential downside of 8.25%. Given GTY Technology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe GTY Technology is more favorable than Five9.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.7% of GTY Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of GTY Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Five9 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital, and integrated payment services via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies. It also develops cloud-based grants management and cost allocation software for state, local, and tribal governments; software to streamline municipal permissions and licenses; budgeting software, performance management, and transparency and data visualization solutions; and public sector budgeting and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Five9

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. Its solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. The company also provides a set of management applications, such as workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries comprising banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

