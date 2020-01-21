China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) & WHITE ENERGY CO/S (OTCMKTS:WECFY) Head-To-Head Analysis

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) and WHITE ENERGY CO/S (OTCMKTS:WECFY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Shenhua Energy and WHITE ENERGY CO/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Shenhua Energy $39.91 billion 1.00 $6.67 billion $1.34 5.99 WHITE ENERGY CO/S $1.38 million 15.82 -$7.13 million N/A N/A

China Shenhua Energy has higher revenue and earnings than WHITE ENERGY CO/S.

Volatility & Risk

China Shenhua Energy has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WHITE ENERGY CO/S has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Shenhua Energy and WHITE ENERGY CO/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Shenhua Energy 17.35% 10.49% 7.55% WHITE ENERGY CO/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for China Shenhua Energy and WHITE ENERGY CO/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Shenhua Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00 WHITE ENERGY CO/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of China Shenhua Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

China Shenhua Energy beats WHITE ENERGY CO/S on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal, power, railway, port, shipping, and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had the recoverable coal reserves of 14.95 billion tones. Its Power segment generates and sells electric power to power grid companies. This segment generates electric power through coal, thermal, wind, water, and gas. The company's Railway segment provides railway transportation services. Its Port segment offers loading, transportation, and storage services. The company's Shipping segment provides shipment transportation services. Its Coal Chemical segment produces and sells methanol; and polyethylene and polypropylene, as well as other by-products. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Beijing, China. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is a subsidiary of Shenhua Group Corporation Limited.

WHITE ENERGY CO/S Company Profile

White Energy Company Limited engages in coal technology and exploration businesses in Australia, Indonesia, China, Singapore, South Africa, Mauritius, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company holds license for the Binderless Coal Briquetting technology, which processes poor quality coal into a higher quality product. It also explores iron oxide-copper-gold-uranium styles of mineralization in tenements near Cooper Pedy, South Australia. White Energy Company Limited is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

