Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $180,000.00

Equities analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) will report sales of $180,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $280,000.00. Vascular Biogenics reported sales of $140,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year sales of $560,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $720,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $650,000.00, with estimates ranging from $230,000.00 to $1.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 37.19% and a negative net margin of 3,050.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VBLT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vascular Biogenics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.82% of Vascular Biogenics worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $51.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49.

Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

