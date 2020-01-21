Critical Comparison: AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) vs. Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AnaptysBio and Enanta Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio 1 6 2 0 2.11 Enanta Pharmaceuticals 1 1 2 0 2.25

AnaptysBio presently has a consensus target price of $79.25, indicating a potential upside of 399.06%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $101.33, indicating a potential upside of 74.89%. Given AnaptysBio’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AnaptysBio is more favorable than Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AnaptysBio and Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio $5.00 million 86.16 -$61.66 million ($2.50) -6.35 Enanta Pharmaceuticals $205.20 million 5.57 $46.38 million $2.21 26.22

Enanta Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than AnaptysBio. AnaptysBio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enanta Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of AnaptysBio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AnaptysBio and Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio N/A -20.63% -19.45% Enanta Pharmaceuticals 22.60% 10.46% 9.87%

Volatility & Risk

AnaptysBio has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals beats AnaptysBio on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases. It is also developing immuno-oncology products, including TSR-042: anti-PD-1, TSR-022: anti-TIM-3, TSR-033: anti-LAG-3, and TSR-075: anti-PD-1/LAG-3 bispecific; and CC-90006: anti-PD-1 agonist for psoriasis, as well as other products for inflammation. AnaptysBio, Inc. has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Ltd., including an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042), an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), and an anti-LAG-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-033); and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation, including an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) in clinical development. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

