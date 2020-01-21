Zacks: Analysts Expect CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect that CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) will post $154.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $153.69 million. CarGurus posted sales of $126.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year sales of $585.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $584.45 million to $586.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $710.88 million, with estimates ranging from $700.40 million to $727.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CarGurus.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.99 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CARG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

Shares of CARG opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25.

In other news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,301,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,984,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,705,699.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $658,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,152,903 shares of company stock worth $43,254,000. Corporate insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. HMI Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 248.5% during the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,357,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,939,000 after buying an additional 1,632,759 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,835,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 2,004.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 606,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after buying an additional 578,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,585,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,687,000 after buying an additional 512,647 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarGurus (CARG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.