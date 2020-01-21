Zacks: Analysts Anticipate New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.25 Million

Equities analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) will report $115.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Senior Investment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.21 million to $116.28 million. New Senior Investment Group posted sales of $118.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group will report full year sales of $462.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $458.69 million to $465.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $413.02 million, with estimates ranging from $365.35 million to $460.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New Senior Investment Group.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNR. ValuEngine downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Capital One Financial raised New Senior Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. New Senior Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.65.

SNR opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31. The company has a market cap of $657.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.80. New Senior Investment Group has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $8.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 2,448.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 239,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Senior Investment Group (SNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.