$2.50 Million in Sales Expected for Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) will post sales of $2.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.33 million to $2.67 million. Affimed posted sales of $25.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 90.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year sales of $22.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.68 million to $22.67 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $48.86 million, with estimates ranging from $18.72 million to $79.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 29.52% and a negative net margin of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.36.

AFMD opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $230.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 2.65. Affimed has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Affimed by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

Earnings History and Estimates for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

$2.50 Million in Sales Expected for Affimed NV This Quarter
