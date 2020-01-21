Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) will announce its Q4 2019 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $67.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.78. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $54.65 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.38 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 13,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $862,941.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,178,656 shares in the company, valued at $75,728,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $645,033.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,137,433.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,385 shares of company stock worth $2,944,406 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

