Pfizer (PFE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Pfizer has set its FY19 guidance at $2.94-3.00 EPS.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pfizer to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $224.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

