Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TCBI opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $66.61.

In other news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $110,793.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

