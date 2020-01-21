Procter & Gamble (PG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Procter & Gamble to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE PG opened at $126.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $89.08 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $315.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.64 and its 200 day moving average is $120.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.07.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total value of $5,078,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,911.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $3,258,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,377,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,288,513 shares of company stock valued at $159,734,252 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.