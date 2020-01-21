Lear (LEA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Lear (NYSE:LEA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect Lear to post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.40. Lear had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lear to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LEA opened at $140.66 on Tuesday. Lear has a 52-week low of $105.10 and a 52-week high of $160.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.87 and its 200-day moving average is $124.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Lear’s payout ratio is 16.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Lear in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lear from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.40.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

