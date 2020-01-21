Union Pacific (UNP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:UNP opened at $185.32 on Tuesday. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $149.09 and a 1 year high of $185.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $128.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.05%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.68.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

