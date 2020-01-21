PulteGroup (PHM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect PulteGroup to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PulteGroup to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.37%.

In related news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHM. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

