Xero (ASX:XRO) Sets New 52-Week High at $86.79

Xero Limited (ASX:XRO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Sunday . The company traded as high as A$86.79 ($61.55) and last traded at A$85.29 ($60.49), with a volume of 96590 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$85.29 ($60.49).

The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -451.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$81.77 and a 200-day moving average price of A$70.12.

About Xero (ASX:XRO)

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company worldwide. The company offers Xero, a cloud-based accounting software that connects small businesses to their advisors. It also provides accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero Cashbook/Ledger; and Xero mobile app.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Xero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.