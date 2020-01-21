NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:NWS) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.32

Shares of NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:NWS) reached a new 52-week high on Sunday . The company traded as high as A$22.32 ($15.83) and last traded at A$22.14 ($15.70), with a volume of 3761 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$22.14 ($15.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$20.27.

NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile (ASX:NWS)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

