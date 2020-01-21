Macquarie Group (ASX:MQG) Sets New 1-Year High at $145.34

Macquarie Group Ltd (ASX:MQG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Sunday . The company traded as high as A$145.34 ($103.07) and last traded at A$144.71 ($102.63), with a volume of 166384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$144.71 ($102.63).

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion and a PE ratio of 15.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$138.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$131.77.

Macquarie Group Company Profile (ASX:MQG)

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in five segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Corporate and Asset Finance (CAF), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CMG), and Macquarie Capital.

