National Bank Financial Increases MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$9.25

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MEG. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on shares of MEG Energy and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MEG Energy from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MEG Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.55.

MEG stock opened at C$7.58 on Friday. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.06 and a 52-week high of C$8.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.90.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$791.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

