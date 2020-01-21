Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$1.30 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.65.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Roxgold from C$1.65 to C$1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

ROXG stock opened at C$0.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $350.29 million and a PE ratio of 153.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.05. Roxgold has a 52 week low of C$0.72 and a 52 week high of C$1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Yaramoko gold project that covers an area of approximately 230 square kilometers located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

