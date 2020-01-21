Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target upped by CSFB from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on POU. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Laurentian cut their target price on Paramount Resources from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a hold rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.00.

Shares of TSE POU opened at C$7.36 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$4.91 and a 52 week high of C$9.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. The company has a market cap of $999.77 million and a P/E ratio of -4.20.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C$1.36. The company had revenue of C$199.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$224.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 100,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.39, for a total transaction of C$739,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,149,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,498,411.32.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

