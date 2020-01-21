National Bank Financial Increases Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) Price Target to C$15.00

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable from C$9.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. CIBC increased their price target on Pinnacle Renewable from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price target on Pinnacle Renewable and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.65.

TSE PL opened at C$10.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $356.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.18. Pinnacle Renewable has a twelve month low of C$5.98 and a twelve month high of C$12.95.

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$92.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$99.90 million. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle Renewable will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel for electricity generation in the form of industrial wood pellets, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

