Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Given a C$0.90 Price Target by Laurentian Bank of Canada Analysts

Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$0.90 target price on Crew Energy (TSE:CR) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.05 to C$1.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.97.

Crew Energy stock opened at C$0.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.40 and a 52-week high of C$1.36.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.10 million. Research analysts expect that Crew Energy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

