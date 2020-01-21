Laurentian Reiterates “C$0.90” Price Target for Crew Energy (TSE:CR)

Laurentian set a C$0.90 price target on Crew Energy (TSE:CR) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$0.75 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.05 to C$1.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.97.

Shares of TSE CR opened at C$0.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.98 million and a PE ratio of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.40 and a 1 year high of C$1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.59.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

