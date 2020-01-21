Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$340.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$320.00 to C$340.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CP has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$325.00 to C$365.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$356.00 to C$357.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$335.00 to C$330.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$322.00 to C$351.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$342.30.

Shares of CP opened at C$342.28 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$259.76 and a 12-month high of C$349.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$333.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$313.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63. The stock has a market cap of $47.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.71.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.51 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.99 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3490485 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Redeker sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$295.42, for a total value of C$1,802,090.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$233,680.94.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

