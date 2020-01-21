National Bank Financial Lowers Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$57.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AFN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$63.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$62.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ag Growth International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$58.00.

TSE:AFN opened at C$45.31 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$37.84 and a 1 year high of C$63.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.62.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$260.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$255.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 2.9740921 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 802.68%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

