SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Cut to “Neutral” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of SJMHY opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22. SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $5.38.
About SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR
Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.