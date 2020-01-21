SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Cut to “Neutral” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SJMHY opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22. SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $5.38.

About SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau Special Administrative Region, the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

