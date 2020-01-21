Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vectura Group PLC engaged in pharmaceuticals business. The company develops inhaled therapies for the treatment of airways-related diseases. Vectura Group PLC is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of VEGPF stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. Vectura Group has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $1.11.

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vectura Group (VEGPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vectura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

National Bank Financial Increases MEG Energy Price Target to C$9.25
National Bank Financial Increases MEG Energy Price Target to C$9.25
Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Roxgold to Sector Perform
Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Roxgold to Sector Perform
Paramount Resources Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at CSFB
Paramount Resources Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at CSFB
National Bank Financial Increases Pinnacle Renewable Price Target to C$15.00
National Bank Financial Increases Pinnacle Renewable Price Target to C$15.00
Crew Energy Given a C$0.90 Price Target by Laurentian Bank of Canada Analysts
Crew Energy Given a C$0.90 Price Target by Laurentian Bank of Canada Analysts
Laurentian Reiterates “C$0.90” Price Target for Crew Energy
Laurentian Reiterates “C$0.90” Price Target for Crew Energy


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report