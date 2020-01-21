Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vectura Group PLC engaged in pharmaceuticals business. The company develops inhaled therapies for the treatment of airways-related diseases. Vectura Group PLC is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of VEGPF stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. Vectura Group has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $1.11.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

