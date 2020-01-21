UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded UniCredit from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut UniCredit from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded UniCredit from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCFF opened at $14.45 on Friday. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $15.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

