Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SPIRENT PLC-ADR is an international network technology company providing state-of-the-art systems and solutions for a broad range of customers worldwide. Their Communications group is a worldwide provider of integrated performance analysis and service assurance systems for next-generation network technologies. Spirent’s solutions accelerate the development and deployment of network equipment and services by emulating real-world conditions and assuring end-to-end performance of large-scale networks. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Spirent Communications from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Spirent Communications from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of SPMYY stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. Spirent Communications has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

