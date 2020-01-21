Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
SMIZF opened at $9.15 on Friday.
Sherritt International Company Profile
Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.