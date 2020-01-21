SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMFKY opened at $35.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.80. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $39.57.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

