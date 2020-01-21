Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Mastercard Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Mastercard in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.84. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.64.

NYSE MA opened at $323.66 on Monday. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $196.60 and a 12 month high of $324.03. The stock has a market cap of $326.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $300.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,993,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total value of $1,974,646.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,969,978 shares in the company, valued at $29,315,979,639.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,096 shares of company stock worth $56,758,009. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

