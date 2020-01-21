Apartment Investment and Management Co to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:AIV)

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apartment Investment and Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.73 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

AIV opened at $52.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.48. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,911,786.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

