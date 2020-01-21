Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Plains GP Holdings LP’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plains GP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Plains GP’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PAGP. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Plains GP in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $19.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.18. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.25%.

In other Plains GP news, Director Everardo Goyanes bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,332.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,682.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 791.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 25,811 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 189,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 426,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,966,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,860,000 after purchasing an additional 799,859 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 60,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

