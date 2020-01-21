UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $3.60 Per Share

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now anticipates that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.63 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

UNH has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

UNH stock opened at $298.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $282.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.42. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $300.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 952,651 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 55,300.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $80,166,000 after buying an additional 18,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

