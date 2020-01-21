Analysts Issue Forecasts for Syneos Health Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Syneos Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker expects that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Syneos Health’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $63.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.48. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $36.72 and a 1 year high of $64.72. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.04, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Syneos Health by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,533,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,999,000 after purchasing an additional 172,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,646,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,657,000 after acquiring an additional 415,522 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,903,000 after acquiring an additional 213,112 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 686,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,532,000 after acquiring an additional 62,300 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 665,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,389,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares during the period.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

